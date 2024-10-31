Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,015 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 434,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 50,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 163.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 655,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,937. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $294.13. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

