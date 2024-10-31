Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 302 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,664,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,017,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 151,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VHT stock opened at $270.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.83. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $223.92 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.