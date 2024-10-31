Bank Hapoalim BM Has $4.71 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,212,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after buying an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Veeva Systems by 86.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $212.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.11 and its 200-day moving average is $198.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

