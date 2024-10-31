Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.21. 397,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

