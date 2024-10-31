Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.51 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 108.51 ($1.41). Bango shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.44), with a volume of 404,774 shares traded.

Bango Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £82.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,233.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Larbey acquired 8,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.48 ($11,642.43). Company insiders own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Bango Company Profile

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

