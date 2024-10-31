Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 1.2 %

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.43. 131,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,846. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.