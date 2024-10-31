Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Purchases 16,565 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,552 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,364,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 5,308.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MBLY. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

