AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.
AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.88. 417,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,364. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.
