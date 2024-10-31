Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $172.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $107.84 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.