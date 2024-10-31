Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Acquired by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 759,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after buying an additional 70,728 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 213,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter.

AVES stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,590. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $473.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

