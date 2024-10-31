Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Automotive Finco Corp. (CVE:AFCC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. 85,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
Automotive Finco Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 77.72, a current ratio of 77.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16.
About Automotive Finco
Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.
