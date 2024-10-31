Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Autoliv Stock Down 2.0 %

ALV traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.88. 941,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 427.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Autoliv by 12.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

