AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 271,160 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,160 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,247. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.87.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

