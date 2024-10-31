AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Centene worth $102,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 152.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Centene by 119.6% in the third quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC remained flat at $61.78 on Thursday. 1,101,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

