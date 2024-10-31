AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Booking worth $133,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,408.93.

Booking Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $214.20 on Thursday, hitting $4,678.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,777. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,756.13 and a one year high of $4,856.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,866.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

