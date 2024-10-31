AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $153.39 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,127 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.44% of Discover Financial Services worth $153,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $4,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 61.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $13,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.4 %

DFS stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 401,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $157.06.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.