AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,921 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of Match Group worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.52. 557,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,976. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

