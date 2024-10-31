AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Capital One Financial worth $158,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,742,000 after acquiring an additional 386,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.83. The company had a trading volume of 436,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,959. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $167.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

