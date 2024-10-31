Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 2.1% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.50. 30,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

