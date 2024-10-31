Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $895,000 Stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,916,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 116,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 110,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGE traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.98. 3,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $369.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

