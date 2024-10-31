Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,548 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,081,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE remained flat at $41.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 433,729 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

