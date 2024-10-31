Austin Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF comprises 6.2% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 18.07% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $28,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 220,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

MFUS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.21. 3,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

