Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Buys A$19,883.10 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) insider Lyell Strambi purchased 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.47 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,883.10 ($13,080.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.85.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aurizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.27%.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

