AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at $215,907.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 110,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 115.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 227,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 26.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

