ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.41. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.80) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.