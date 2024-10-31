Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aterian Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Aterian has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aterian had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.24%. The business had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $25,726.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,216 shares in the company, valued at $142,120.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Aterian news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $42,993.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 201,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,571.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $25,726.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,216 shares in the company, valued at $142,120.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,015 shares of company stock worth $150,562. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aterian by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

