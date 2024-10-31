Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

ASB stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,730.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

