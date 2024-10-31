Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 684,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

