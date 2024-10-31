Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arqit Quantum

About Arqit Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.