ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $142.20 and last traded at $143.17. Approximately 2,816,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,996,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.40.

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

ARM Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 367.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average is $136.41.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

