Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform Rating

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATZ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.38.

Aritzia Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE ATZ traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 220,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.48. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

