Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 876,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,289 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,352,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,155 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 407,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

