Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Up 14.1% in October

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,150,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 51,840,000 shares. Currently, 26.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 523,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Archer Aviation by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 192,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Price Performance

ACHR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,347,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,269. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.31. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.