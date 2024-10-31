ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Update

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $379,344.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.92.

ArcBest Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $106.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.84. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

