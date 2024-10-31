ARAW Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. ARAW has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $34.21 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99486477 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $34.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

