Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

APVO opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

