APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) revealed in a recent SEC filing on October 24, 2024, that its board of directors has chosen to expand the Board to eleven members. As part of this expansion, Kenneth M. Fisher has been appointed as a new director of the Company’s Board. Mr. Fisher is set to serve on the Audit Committee and the Cybersecurity Committee of the Board.

In accordance with the appointment, Mr. Fisher will be compensated in line with the Company’s other non-employee directors. Specific details about his compensation can be found in the “Director Compensation” section of the Company’s definitive proxy statement relating to its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2024.

The filing also mentioned that apart from the disclosed compensatory arrangements, no significant plan, contract, or amendment was made, nor any grant or award issued to Mr. Fisher in conjunction with his appointment. Mr. Fisher confirmed having no existing arrangements or understandings with any other individuals that led to his directorial role, and he holds no substantial interest in any transactions as outlined by Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Bringing to the table a wealth of experience, Mr. Fisher, aged 62, currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at ChampionX Corporation since February 1, 2021. Prior to this, he served in the same capacity at Noble Energy, Inc. until its acquisition by Chevron in October 2020. Mr. Fisher’s professional journey includes notable roles at Shell and General Electric Company, leveraging his expertise in finance and leadership.

The announcement further elaborated that Mr. Fisher previously served on the board of directors of ChampionX and held the position of Chair of the Audit Committee before assuming the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in February 2021.

The filing was signed on behalf of APA Corporation on October 28, 2024, by Rajesh Sharma, the Corporate Secretary.

This news marks a strategic addition to the leadership team at APA Corporation, showcasing a commitment to enhancing the Board’s expertise and capabilities with the appointment of Kenneth M. Fisher as a new director.

