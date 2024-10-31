Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.99 ($0.04), with a volume of 5947229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Andrada Mining in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £49.32 million, a PE ratio of -285.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

