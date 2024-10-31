Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile
