Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Sells $61,975,240.32 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $67.01. 6,512,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,267. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 556.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

