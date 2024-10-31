AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.810-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.770-6.820 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $168.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.