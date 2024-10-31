AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.54% of AMETEK worth $215,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME traded up $12.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.30. 793,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.90. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

