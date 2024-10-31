American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,421 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in American Tower by 23,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,941,000 after purchasing an additional 993,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,300,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 22,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,330,000 after purchasing an additional 775,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $213.70 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.80%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.