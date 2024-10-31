American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $41.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

