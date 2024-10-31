American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAT

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.30. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.