Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.60. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 35,607 shares.

Altigen Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

