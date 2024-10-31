Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.51.

GOOGL opened at $174.46 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $168.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 193,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

