Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.
Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.50. 6,710,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,044,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.51.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
