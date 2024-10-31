Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Lifted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,359,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,716,000 after buying an additional 41,168 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 636,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

