Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

ALGS stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.16. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.